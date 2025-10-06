Halloween is returning to Lilidorei as the Alnwick Garden’s magical play village is getting set to transform for a month-long celebration.

From Wednesday October 8 until Sunday November 2, Spookydorei will see the village given a makeover, with glowing lanterns, swirling smoke, and eerie soundscapes creating an immersive Halloween fairytale.

Spookydorei is suitable for children of all ages and families can choose between spooky and not-so-spooky paths.

Nathan Bonk, Lilidorei’s head of play, said: “Every year, Spookydorei grows more magical as we push the boundaries of imagination. Expect to see incredible eerie effects and elaborate costumes that bring the spirit of Halloween to life.

“We’re thrilled to launch some brand-new activities, including our Trick or Treat Trail, where children can purchase a bag and fill it with sweets by solving riddles and playing games with our mischievous Secret Keepers.

“We’re also bringing back firm favourites like the Spooky Scarecrow Contest, giving visitors the chance to vote for the most creative scarecrow designed by local schools.”