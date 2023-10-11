Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Halloween just around the corner, car maintenance brand Holts has created a unique spooky road trip that spans 228 miles across the North East.

The trip is roughly five hours 40 minutes long and begins at Bamburgh Castle’s ancient site, whose ramparts are said to be stalked by the phantom of the Pink Lady.

From there, you would travel south to Alnwick Castle, then Marsden Grotto and then to The Ship Isis, a pub said to be still plagued by the spirit of 19th-century serial killer, Mary Ann Cotton.

The route includes some of England's most haunted destinations.

