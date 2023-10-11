News you can trust since 1854
Spooky Halloween road trip for the North East of England includes locations in Northumberland

Tired of trick or treat? Perhaps you’ve seen enough Halloween horror films to last a lifetime? Then this Hallow’s Eve, why not try a spooky Halloween road trip?
By Lauren Coulson
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
With Halloween just around the corner, car maintenance brand Holts has created a unique spooky road trip that spans 228 miles across the North East.

The trip is roughly five hours 40 minutes long and begins at Bamburgh Castle’s ancient site, whose ramparts are said to be stalked by the phantom of the Pink Lady.

From there, you would travel south to Alnwick Castle, then Marsden Grotto and then to The Ship Isis, a pub said to be still plagued by the spirit of 19th-century serial killer, Mary Ann Cotton.

The route includes some of England's most haunted destinations.The route includes some of England's most haunted destinations.
    The trip then suggests taking a break at The Cosmopolitan Hotel, whose rooms are said to be haunted by three paranormal entities, and finally ends at the Old George Inn, a 16th-century coaching inn where lots of strange sightings have been reported.

