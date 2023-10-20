Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join ghost-hunting storytellers on a family friendly walk through the shadows of Belsay Hall’s gardens. With well told tales full of spooky and strange goings-on, this Halloween walk is sure to get you into the spirit of the season.

This is an outdoor early evening tour lasting around 45 minutes. The Woodland Walk is Ideal for those looking for a light-hearted event this Halloween, including families with children aged five to 12.

It will take place between Saturday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 31 – 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Pre-booking is required at www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/belsay-hall-castle-and-gardens/events

As for Halloween Half Term at Belsay Hall, October 28 to November 5 (10am to 4pm), gather round and prepare to be enthralled as you listen to stories spun by spooky storytellers.

Enrol into Witch and Wizard School where participants can ‘learn to fly a broomstick and cast spells’, but watch out for the Witch Finder!

From Saturday, October 21 to Sunday, November 5, visitors to Belsay can take part in its Halloween quest and discover ‘magical potion ingredients’.

Complete the booklet’s activities and solve its creepy clues to become a wonderfully wicked witch’s apprentice.