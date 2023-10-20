News you can trust since 1854
Spooktacular events for Halloween at Belsay Hall

As the days shorten and the evenings grow darker, Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens has a number of reasons to come along for some Halloween fun and frights.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST
Join ghost-hunting storytellers on a family friendly walk through the shadows of Belsay Hall’s gardens. With well told tales full of spooky and strange goings-on, this Halloween walk is sure to get you into the spirit of the season.

This is an outdoor early evening tour lasting around 45 minutes. The Woodland Walk is Ideal for those looking for a light-hearted event this Halloween, including families with children aged five to 12.

It will take place between Saturday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 31 – 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Pre-booking is required at www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/belsay-hall-castle-and-gardens/events

    As for Halloween Half Term at Belsay Hall, October 28 to November 5 (10am to 4pm), gather round and prepare to be enthralled as you listen to stories spun by spooky storytellers.

    Enrol into Witch and Wizard School where participants can ‘learn to fly a broomstick and cast spells’, but watch out for the Witch Finder!

    From Saturday, October 21 to Sunday, November 5, visitors to Belsay can take part in its Halloween quest and discover ‘magical potion ingredients’.

    Complete the booklet’s activities and solve its creepy clues to become a wonderfully wicked witch’s apprentice.

    Admission to the event is included in the standard admission ticket price, but if you book online using the link above you will save 10 per cent on the bewitchingly brilliant day out.

