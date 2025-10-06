'Soonds Canny' is the topic for annual dialect lecture at venue in Morpeth

The North East of England’s distinctive accent and spoken language will be the topic for ‘Soonds Canny’, this year’s annual dialect lecture on the afternoon of Saturday, October 11.

Gerald Kelly, former senior lecturer at Northumbria University, will deliver the Roland Bibby Memorial Lecture hosted by the Northumbrian Language Society in memory of its founding chairman – whose local history column appeared in the Morpeth Herald from 1946 until his death in 1997.

Admission is free and all are welcome, with doors opening at 1.30pm for complimentary refreshments and a chance to browse the publications stall before the lecture starts at 2pm.

The talk will be fully accessible in the ground floor Corn Exchange at Morpeth Town Hall, located in the centre of the town overlooking the Market Place.

Gerald Kelly.

Gerald said: “I will demonstrate how professional linguists describe the language of the North East, both in terms of accent and dialect.

“I aim to provide some useful descriptive tools for both professionals and enthusiasts who either talk or write about the language.

“I also aim to illustrate some ideas for those who use the language creatively, in order to properly represent the rich traditions of the North East. The event will be rounded off by contributions from local dialect poets from Morpeth Poetry Group.”

A former senior lecturer in language and applied linguistics at Northumbria University, where he was in post for 17 years, Gerald taught a wide variety of language-related topics, but his favourite course dealt with the accents and dialects of the British Isles.

Growing up in Hertfordshire, he subsequently lived in the Midlands, Spain and London before moving to the North East in 2002 – friends describe him as an ‘honorary northerner’.

He is the author of ‘How To Teach Pronunciation’ (Pearson Education, 2000), a best-selling standard text in the field of language teacher education.