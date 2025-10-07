There is an opportunity to appreciate a Song Cycle based on 15 poems by the war-time poet Edward Thomas at St Cuthbert’s Church in Norham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to music by composer John Middleton, A Poet’s Journey – taking place on Saturday, October 18 from 7pm – captures the quiet intensity and emotional depth of Thomas’ work. The tenor is Lyndon Gardner and on piano is Anthony Wilson.

Edward Thomas (1878-1917) was known chiefly as a prose writer and only wrote poetry during the last few years of his life, encouraged by his close friend, the American poet Robert Frost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frost’s perhaps most famous poem The Road Not Taken was inspired by walks with Thomas and Thomas’ indecisiveness about which route to take.

Edward Thomas.

Thomas is now widely regarded as one of the pre-eminent British poets of the 20th Century and poems such as ‘Adlestrop’ have been highly praised.

His influence has been acknowledged by poets as diverse as W.H. Auden, Ted Hughes, Philip Larkin and Derek Walcott.

He was killed at the Battle of Arras on Easter Day 1917. Andrew Motion, the Poet Laureate from 1999 to 2009, nominated ‘Old Man’ by Edward Thomas as one of his favourite poems “because it so brilliantly proves, as do all his poems, that you can speak softly and yet let your voice carry a long way”.

Tickets for A Poet’s Journey are available online at www.ticketebo.co.uk/norham-church-concert-planning-group/a-poets-journey and at the door (subject to availability).