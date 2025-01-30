Snowdrops bloom at Alnwick Garden as gardeners prepare for the 2025 reopening
Requiring periods of cold to trigger blooming, the sea of white gems will welcome visitors back to the attraction when it re-opens to the public on Thursday, February 6, following its annual winter close-down used to refurbish and maintain the garden, following the busy Christmas period.
Head of marketing, Ian McAllister said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming visitors back to The Alnwick Garden this year. Our gardeners have been hard at work re-planting and rejuvenating each area of The Garden ready for our guests.
“The snowdrops are beginning to bloom, providing The Garden with a beautiful blanket of white in such a grey January.
“Their appearance is perfectly timed and is guaranteed to lift visitors’ spirits, acting as a friendly reminder that winter need not be dull when there are so many seasonal displays to enjoy.“
