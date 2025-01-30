Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gardeners at The Alnwick Garden have announced the first sightings of Snowdrops (Galanthus) ahead of the reopening, signalling the hope of spring despite raging storms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Requiring periods of cold to trigger blooming, the sea of white gems will welcome visitors back to the attraction when it re-opens to the public on Thursday, February 6, following its annual winter close-down used to refurbish and maintain the garden, following the busy Christmas period.

Head of marketing, Ian McAllister said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming visitors back to The Alnwick Garden this year. Our gardeners have been hard at work re-planting and rejuvenating each area of The Garden ready for our guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The snowdrops are beginning to bloom, providing The Garden with a beautiful blanket of white in such a grey January.

“Their appearance is perfectly timed and is guaranteed to lift visitors’ spirits, acting as a friendly reminder that winter need not be dull when there are so many seasonal displays to enjoy.“