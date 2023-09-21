News you can trust since 1854
Skinny dip on the Northumberland coast set to return at Druridge

The North East Skinny Dip (NESD) is set to return for another year with more participants than ever.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
The popular annual mass skinny dip will raise money for Tyneside and Northumberland Mind.

Since 2012, the event has raised over £100,000.

People were invited to make a pledge of £15 to take part, with all proceeds go directly to Mind, to improve local mental health services and local mental health.

Since the first dip in 2012, it has raised more than £100,000 for charity. Picture: North News and PicturesSince the first dip in 2012, it has raised more than £100,000 for charity. Picture: North News and Pictures
    More than 1400 pledges have been made, putting the event on track to smash their fundraising target of £25,000.

    Participants will get the chance to enjoy a sauna on the beach, provided by Earth Bond, fire dancing by Penella Bee, and breakfast provided by Re-f-use café.

    Jax Higginson, founder and organiser, said: “It is a celebration of life, of nature, and of our own, unique, physical bodies. It's about taking a risk and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom. It provides a rare opportunity to step into our vulnerability, confront shame and smash the beauty myth.

    “NESD is not just a skinny dip. It's an experience! There is no better way to welcome the winter than stripping down to skin at sunrise and running wild and free into the North Sea with hundreds of other people.”

    The NESD will take place on Sunday, September 24 at Druridge Bay just before sunrise at 7am.

    For more information and tickets, visit their website.

    Full event details and answers to FAQ will be sent by email to those who register.

    Anyone wishing to donate can visit their GoFundMe.

