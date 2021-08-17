Jax Higginson organises the North East Skinny Dip.

The ninth staging of The North East Skinny Dip (NESD) is to be held at Druridge Bay.

Although it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19, previous events have seen hundreds of people taking the plunge.

And while baring all to brave the elements still takes a certain amount of courage, event founder Jax Higginson believes the explosion in popularity of wild swimming may encourage even more people to take part.

“There really is nothing quite like stripping down to skin and running wild and free into the North Sea with hundreds of other humans,” said Jax, 42, from Whitburn, near Sunderland.

“NESD is not just a skinny dip. It's an experience! A celebration of life! Of nature! And of our own, unique, physical bodies!

"It provides a rare opportunity to step into our vulnerability, challenge the beauty myth and demolish shame. It's about taking a risk, embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom and ultimately promoting a deeper awareness of the importance of mental health. In all things!”

Jax said some 712 skinny dippers took to the North Sea at the last event, and she is hoping for hundreds to join in again, raising money for Tyneside and Northumberland Mind in the process.

"NESD continues to thrive,” she said.

"If you have joined us before you will understand that there is no better way of marking the Autumn Equinox than stripping down to skin and running wild and free into the North Sea with hundreds of other humans!

"If you have not, now is your chance. Commit to this unique event today! Every 'body' welcome. No exceptions.”

Skinny-dippers have raised more than £65,000 for the charity since 2012.

“All proceeds from your pledges and every single penny of your fundraising will go towards improving local mental health services and local mental health,” said Jax.

NESD 2021 will take place at sunrise on Sunday, September 19.

For more information and to register, go to www.northeastskinnydip.co.uk

Full event details will be sent by email to those who register.

Anyone who wishes to donate can visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Northeastskinnydip2021?fbclid=IwAR1BGDylMerP9m4yl4_mmEiFEVMQnK00zcsICHiF6JnndWhM0xgjWdg3ZyI