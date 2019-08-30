Book of Mormon is at Sunderland Empire

For The Book of Mormon virgins expecting an orthodox night at the theatre, this will be a real baptism of fire.

In the current climate of Generation Snowflake, this is a show which laughs in the face of political correctness and is only non-discriminatory in the fact that it ‘offends’ everyone, no matter what your religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation. But it’s testament to the quality of the writing, that you leave laughing in the face of prejudice rather than clutching your pearls in disgust.

It’s the kind of cleverly cutting, sardonic humour you’d expect from the pen of Trey Parker and Matt Stone, of South Park fame, who teamed up with Robert Lopez, who co-created the gloriously uninhibited songs of Avenue Q, for this Broadway smash.

The Broadway smash is making its North East debut

The scene is set in conservative Mid-West America as a band of merry Mormon missionaries are given their postings to spread the word. Musical number Hello! has to be one of the best opening tracks in theatre as the Mormons pop up around the stage ringing doorbells whilst wielding The Book of Mormon and a fixed Colgate grin.

All are given postings to glamorous, far-flung places of the globe such as Norway and Japan, except for leading characters, the practically-perfect-in-every-way Elder Price (played by Kevin Clay) who wears his starched white shirt and religious beliefs with pride and his more endearingly crumpled side kick Elder Cunningham, played by Jacob Yarlett. They’re an unlikely pairing, but together they’re comedy gold.

They draw the short straw with a posting to Uganda and are quickly transported from the shimmering skylines of Salt Lake City to the dusty, disease-ridden streets of a village ruled by a blood-thirsty warlord. Lighting and staging is brilliantly executed and you can almost feel yourself swatting the flies from your head as we journey with them on their African mission.

Baptisms are few and far between here – zero in fact – and the mud huts don’t even have doorbells to ring, but that doesn’t stop our hapless heroes from trying to convert the locals. The latter have got bigger problems to deal with, however, like AIDS and dysentery and the fact they could get shot in the face any minute by the tyrannical General (played with great presence by Thomas Vernal.)

The musical tells the story of a pair of Mormon missionaries who go to Uganda

We’re introduced to their problems in brilliant comical style with Hasa Diga Eebowai – a dark parody on Hakuna Matata in which they give the middle finger to God. I did warn you this was no night out at 42nd Street.

Nicole-Lily Baisden as Nabulungi, an African name Elder Cunningham can never quite get his tongue round, calling her everything from Neutrogena and Jon Bon Jovi and No Deal Brexit, is great as the gutsy local who’s eager to learn and be enlightened by the Mormons.

Along the way, the Mormons have their own issues to tackle, such as sexual urges and abusive childhoods, but fortunately they’re able to switch any feelings off like a light switch in rib-tickling track Turn It Off which is so good I’m still singing it the next day.

Elder Cunningham ends up taking some serious artistic licence with The Book of Mormon with hilarious consequences involving a frog and a very loose interpretation of the religious text that bizarrely makes sense. If it sounds bonkers, it’s because it is, but brilliantly so. This is a musical of biblical proportions that really needs to be seen to be believed.

Book of Mormon