'Show will go on' say organisers of Warkworth Show after other Northumberland events fall victim to weather
Organisers of the annual Warkworth Show say the event will go ahead as planned.
Despite the recent variable weather, organisers of the Warkworth Show insist that plans for this 148th exhibition at Warkworth Castle will go ahead on Saturday, August 17.
Despite many cancelled country shows in the past two weeks, Warkworth Show chairman Simon Buist said: “This village is not easily put off and with some re-arrangement of car parking, we are determined to put on an enjoyable day for families and exhibitors alike. This Saturday will go ahead from 10am, as scheduled.”
Ground inspection inside the castle boundaries means very limited vehicle access but the organisers have arranged for a free ‘park and ride’ service bus to shuttle between the free public car park on Beach Road, near the bridge and the castle.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Mr Buist added: “We have to be conscious of wear to the castle grounds, so cars on site will be limited to a few Disabled Blue Badge holders only. The entertainment will not be affected, so we still have a full programme for the day and something for every age group.”
Organisers are determined the range of activities will go ahead.
Activities people can look forward to on the day include the 2.5km Fun-Run, the dog competitions, children’s fancy dress, circus skills, Northumbrian Pipers, axe throwing, archery, climbing wall and classic cars display will all continue, as well as the main Exhibition Marquee.