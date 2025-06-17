North East families are invited to join a special countryside celebration as TV character Shaun the Sheep turns 30.

From June 21, The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre will host a Shaun the Sheep Fun with the Flock Augmented Reality Trail and interactive exhibition.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Northumberland National Park, visitors can explore play zones, enjoy classic episodes in the TV corner, and enjoy themed crafts and dress-up activities.

During the Shaun the Sheep Fun with the Flock Augmented Reality Trail, families can use a free app to scan trail markers and join Shaun and his friends on an outdoor adventure around The Sill’s grounds.

The Sill are celebrating 30 years of Shaun the Sheep.

Sarah Burn, head of engagement at Northumberland National Park said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy the great outdoors while celebrating a much-loved character.

“We’re thrilled to bring Shaun the Sheep to The Sill and share the importance of protecting our countryside in a fun and engaging way.”