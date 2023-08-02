Seven Oaks Park will host the Northumberland Wellbeing Festival, organised by Northumberland Recovery College, for its first ever event on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

Claire Baigent, Northumberland Recovery College coordinator, said: “We are excited to be launching the first Northumberland Wellbeing Festival and welcoming people from across the county to sample the variety of services we have on offer.”

Community groups and support providers will be organising activities including reiki healing, cycling, and fire walking at the event.

Northumberland charity Cycling Minds will be one of the services at the festival. (Photo by Picasa)

Northumberland Recovery College, which is funded by the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, partners with many of these organisations as part of its regular programme.

Levi Buckley, the integrated care board’s executive area director, said: "There are so many things we can do to maintain our mental health, and it is great to have so many options for people in our community to explore.

“We are expecting an exciting couple of days.”

The event has been organised in partnership with Cramlington Town Council and Open Minds Northumberland.

Cramlington Town Mayor Helen Morris said: “With its central location and good access, Seven Oaks Park is an ideal venue for the Wellbeing Festival.