See museum exhibitions in a different light

A new exhibition at Segedunum Roman Fort & Museum is taking place from January 22 to 29.

‘Obscurum – Lux: See Segedunum In A Different Light’ will run at Segedunum Roman Fort & Museum, in Wallsend, from Saturday 22 until Saturday, January 29.

The exhibition coincides with the opening week of the Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival which is celebrating 1900 years since the building of the Wall with a year-long programme of events.

The Roman Gallery at Segedunum is divided into a number of rooms looking at different buildings within the fort.

The art installation, Obscurum – Lux (Dark – Light), is an interpretation in light of these buildings.

Visitors will be able to see how some finds might have looked by the light of a candle, or to see the barrack by the light of an open fire while there is also the opportunity to see light and colour used in different ways to illustrate the roles of the headquarters, the hospital and the commanding officer’s house.

This is the first time that the Roman Gallery has been displayed in this way, although it will not be possible to see all the finds in the cases.

Geoff Woodward, museum manager North & South Tyneside, Tyne and Wear Archives & Museums, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to experience the museum gallery and the artefacts on display in a very different and dramatic way. We are delighted to be able to present this as the first event in Segedunum's contribution to 2022's Hadrian's Wall 1900 Festival.”