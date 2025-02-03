Artist Matthew Rosier has created a spectacular light installation for and with the community of Berwick that can soon be enjoyed at the Barracks Parade Ground.

In Berwick Parade, more than 600 local residents will feature as giant-sized projections on the Barracks walls, accompanied by a live band of local musicians playing traditional music of The King’s Own Scottish Borderers.

This initiative honours the town’s strong history of parades to celebrate the whole community moving and dancing in joyful procession, and marks the first commission for Berwick Shines – The Living Barracks Cultural Engagement programme.

An open invitation was extended to the community of Berwick to participate and the response was overwhelming. Traditional Highland dancers, Riders of the Bounds (and their horses), workers from the harbour, cyclists, musicians, wild swimmers and dog walkers were among those taking part.

Luna Negra Tribal Dancers on Berwick Parade filming day one. Picture by Jennifer Charlton Photography courtesy of The Maltings (Berwick) Trust.

Over six filming days these groups were welcomed into the Barracks, choreographed by Berwick dance artist Chloe Smith, and captured in their unique mode of procession.

Matthew said: “Berwick Parade has been so joyful to create. It features hundreds of local participants, more than anything I’ve been part of before, each of whom brought their own creativity, playfulness and, most importantly, fun to this process.”

Berwick Parade will take place over three evenings on Friday, February 28, Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2 at 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Free tickets are available from The Maltings Box Office, call 01289 330999, and online at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

With food and drink from local providers and a festive atmosphere on site, visitors to the spectacle will be encouraged to stay and enjoy the ambience of the iconic site before it closes for a much-needed renovation as the first step on a journey that will make the Barracks a thriving cultural hub and visitor destination.

The installation has been commissioned by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust on behalf of Create Berwick, a five-year initiative supported by the North East Combined Authority and Northumberland County Council that will bolster the town as a cultural destination through investment in arts, creative businesses and culture.

Matthew was chosen by a panel of representatives from The Living Barracks Partnership – The Maltings (Berwick) Trust, English Heritage, The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, Berwick Record Office and Create Berwick.