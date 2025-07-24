Scremerston Summer Fete 2025: full line-up of events, food and family activities
This year, organisers are pulling out all the stops to bring a day filled with entertainment, delicious food, and exciting activities.
The celebration will take place at Scremerston Rugby Club on Sunday, August 12 from noon and is free-to-attend.
One of the main highlights of the fete will be dog and agility shows hosted by Direct Pets. Attendees are encourages to bring their own pets along.
Guests can also ‘have a go at blacksmithing’, as seen on Robson Green, and there will be a chance to get up close and personal with a selection of owls.
There will also be an array of children’s entertainment rides and a ‘kidzone’ featuring wildlife ranger crafting and alpaca walking.
Due to demand last year, the hot food and drinks options have increased. Cheviot Taps beer tent will offer refreshing beverages with live band Driftin’ Back playing 50s and 60s hits. Ice cream, smoothies and cocktails will also be available.
