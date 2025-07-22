School holidays 2025: Family-friendly places to visit in South East Northumberland this summer

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 13:37 BST
As the schools break up and summer holidays arrive, you might on the lookout for fun places to visit with the family.

Whether you’re planning a staycation or simply a day-out, here are nine of the best spots to explore in South East Northumberland this summer.

Enjoy a day by the coast at Newbiggin with some fresh fish and chips and delicious ice cream from Caffè Bertorelli. If you fancy staying longer, book to stay at Church Point Holiday Park which has direct beach access.

1. Newbiggin-by-the-Sea

Known for its 16-hectare lake, surrounding woodland, and grassland, Queen Elizabeth County Park II is the perfect place for a walk and a picnics. Families can also try windsurfing and canoeing on the lake, or try and spot some of the park's diverse wildlife.

2. Queen Elizabeth County Park II (Ashington)

Seaton Delaval Hall blends history and architecture for the adults with a 'Summer of Play' for the kids. From mid-July to early September, National Trust site will host events like hobby horse races, sack racing, circus skills drop-ins, junk orchestra performances, and team games.

3. Seaton Delaval Hall

Plessey Woods is a brilliant family day-out destination nestled between Bedlington and Cramlington. Families can enjoy beautiful woodland walks, paddle in the River Blyth and visit the play park.

4. Plessey Woods Country Park (Bedlington)

