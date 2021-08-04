Bamburgh WI sandcastle challenge is back.

It could not be held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but makes a welcome return on Friday, August 13.

The event is organised by Bamburgh Women’s Institute and traditionally attracts teams from other WI’s across Northumberland, as well as local residents and holidaymakers.

"It’s open to all and has proved very popular and a great day out for all family members,” said Judy Cowen of Bamburgh WI.

Sculpture creations can vary from the traditional castle and moat to the more unusual – the 2019 winner was a hippopotamus.

Competitors can register at the pavilon by the village green from 10am to 12pm and will receive their competition entry flag to be placed on their finished structure .

Free entry for the competitions and the winning castle and sculpture will each receive a prize, after the judging, at around 4pm.