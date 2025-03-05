A new exhibition opens at the Granary Gallery in Berwick on International Women’s Day (Saturday, March 8).

Unravelling by Berwick-based artist Samantha Cary runs until May 18 at the gallery that is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Free admission, donations welcome.

Moving between painting, mono prints, etchings and woodcuts and through a process of addressing, examining and transforming strong emotions, the works build to create a series of complex, layered and often darkly humorous images.

Referencing music, television, films, fairytales, art history and celebrities including Beyonce, Jay Z and Elton John, they tackle subjects including jealousy, the career isolation of artists, dating and heartbreak. They are both intensely personal and entirely made up.

Samantha Cary A Starry Starry Night (detail), Reduction Woodcut, 2024. Image courtesy of the artist.

Samantha, who was born in London, holds a BA in Fine Art from Sunderland University and an MFA in Fine Art from the University of Newcastle.

Arts Council England and Create Berwick have been thanked for supporting the development of a number of works in the exhibition.