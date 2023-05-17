Royally good activities and fresh air fun at Belsay Hall attraction
At English Heritage sites across the region – including Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens – children can enjoy hands-on activities with a merry monarchs and history theme during half term.
Every child visiting during the ‘Kids Rule!’ period between May 27 and June 4 will receive a celebration crown on arrival so they can feel like a king or queen for the day. The crown features an illustrated timeline of famous monarchs.
Specifically at Belsay Hall, visitors will be able to enjoy historical performers as they step back in time to the Georgian era in the beautiful surroundings of the Hall.
Hear stories of grandeur and glamour and take the opportunity to get involved in one of their stories.
Charlotte Malthouse, Belsay’s cluster manager at English Heritage, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our visitors over the half term holidays for what is shaping up to be a fantastic week.”
For more information, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/belsay-hall-castle-and-gardens/events