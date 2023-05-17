‘Kids Rule!’ is taking place during half term at Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Every child visiting during the ‘Kids Rule!’ period between May 27 and June 4 will receive a celebration crown on arrival so they can feel like a king or queen for the day. The crown features an illustrated timeline of famous monarchs.

Specifically at Belsay Hall, visitors will be able to enjoy historical performers as they step back in time to the Georgian era in the beautiful surroundings of the Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hear stories of grandeur and glamour and take the opportunity to get involved in one of their stories.

Charlotte Malthouse, Belsay’s cluster manager at English Heritage, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our visitors over the half term holidays for what is shaping up to be a fantastic week.”

Most Popular