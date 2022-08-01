Rockin’ Railway returns on Saturday, August 13 for what promises to be excellent evening of music, food and drink at Aln Valley Railway in Alnwick.

Included with every ticket is a choice of food, welcome drink, a train ride with an evening of music from Jonny Diggins, Rock Anthems Unplugged and High & Dry, three local bands performing in the Engine Shed.

Starting from 6pm, you can dance the night away until midnight, where Alnwick Taxis will shuttle you back to the centre of Alnwick free of charge.

Last year's event.

All profits made will go to support the local community.

Alnwick Round Table can’t wait to welcome guests again to build on last year’s success when more than 150 people attended and £500 was donated to Aln Valley Railway for their continued development of the site.

Tickets are available on the website https://www.alnwickroundtable.co.uk/rockin-railway.html for £22, and there is a £2 per ticket discount with the code ‘Gazette’ when applied at the online shop.

Alnwick Round Table 389 was first set up on August 10, 1952. Over the years its team of volunteers have hosted hundreds of events, be it the Tournament on the Pastures, the Santa sleigh ride visiting local communities, fireworks at Alnwick Rugby Club or The Duck Race in The Alnwick Garden.