A day of family fun will mark 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution saving lives at sea.

Bamburgh Lifeboat Fun Day is free to enter and takes place at Glebe Field, next to St Aidan’s Church, between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, May 18.

Visitors can meet local lifeboat crew and learn about how to stay safe in the water with the RNLI’s water safety team.

Story-telling interludes by volunteers from the Grace Darling Museum will give younger generations chance to find out about the celebrated North East heroine, whose brave exploits in 1838 led to the rescue of nine people from the Forfarshire Steamer shipwreck off the Farne Islands.

146 yellow RNLI wellies were arranged at Bamburgh Castle to celebrate the 146,000 lives saved by the charity since it was founded 200 years ago - each one represents 1,000 people saved. Pictures and video: North East Drone Studio.

The event has been organised in association with Bamburgh Castle Estates.

Castle owner Francis Watson-Armstrong, a former RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew member, said: “Bamburgh has a long and very proud association with saving lives at sea. We are delighted to support the RNLI with this Lifeboat Fun Day.”

A unique and inspiring art instillation will see 146 yellow wellies laid out on display - each representing 1,000 lives saved in the past 200 years by the RNLI.

Visitors are also invited to write their own messages to crew by dropping notes into one of the wellies.