RNLI to hold Bamburgh Lifeboat Fun Day to mark charity’s 200th anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bamburgh Lifeboat Fun Day is free to enter and takes place at Glebe Field, next to St Aidan’s Church, between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, May 18.
Visitors can meet local lifeboat crew and learn about how to stay safe in the water with the RNLI’s water safety team.
Story-telling interludes by volunteers from the Grace Darling Museum will give younger generations chance to find out about the celebrated North East heroine, whose brave exploits in 1838 led to the rescue of nine people from the Forfarshire Steamer shipwreck off the Farne Islands.
The event has been organised in association with Bamburgh Castle Estates.
Castle owner Francis Watson-Armstrong, a former RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew member, said: “Bamburgh has a long and very proud association with saving lives at sea. We are delighted to support the RNLI with this Lifeboat Fun Day.”
A unique and inspiring art instillation will see 146 yellow wellies laid out on display - each representing 1,000 lives saved in the past 200 years by the RNLI.
Visitors are also invited to write their own messages to crew by dropping notes into one of the wellies.
Meanwhile, Seahouses lifeboat station open day will be held on Sunday, May 19 from 10am to 2.30pm. Station tours will take place every 30 minutes from 15 and 45 minutes past the hour and there are activities for children. Visitors can be shown around both the station’s lifeboats.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.