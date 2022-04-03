RNLI open day to be held at Beadnell harbour

Seahouses lifeboat is holding an RNLI open day at Beadnell harbour.

By Ian Smith
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 10:18 am
Updated Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 10:19 am
Seahouses lifeboat.

It takes place on Saturday, April 16 from 12pm to 4pm.

Visitors will get the chance to look around the Shannon all-weather lifeboat and D-class inshore lifeboat.

They will also be able to meet the crew and Stormy Stan.

There will be a chance to buy RNLI merchandise from a souvenir stall and safety advice will be issued by water safety officers.

The event is subject to operational requirements.

