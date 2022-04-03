RNLI open day to be held at Beadnell harbour

Seahouses lifeboat.

It takes place on Saturday, April 16 from 12pm to 4pm.

Visitors will get the chance to look around the Shannon all-weather lifeboat and D-class inshore lifeboat.

They will also be able to meet the crew and Stormy Stan.

There will be a chance to buy RNLI merchandise from a souvenir stall and safety advice will be issued by water safety officers.