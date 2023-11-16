Return of Santa Paws experience at Dobbies stores in Morpeth and Ponteland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pup parents will once again have the chance to bring their dog along to Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores to meet Mr Claus and take a photo, before receiving a special pet-friendly toy to take home and open on Christmas Day.
There is also the opportunity to have a professional photo taken.
Santa Paws will be taking place from Saturday, December 2 until Saturday, December 23 on selected days and is priced at £6.99 per dog. Attendees can save money by pre-booking photography.
If families want to get everyone involved, the Santa’s Grotto experience can be booked for kids, priced at £11.99 per child, with the opportunity to select a toy for the child.
People are encouraged to book in advance to avoid disappointment via www.dobbies.com/events
They can also go to the same website to get tickets for the Christmas Shopping Night fundraiser in the two stores on November 30. Tickets, priced at £1, are also available in the stores.
All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Teenage Cancer Trust, alongside additional fundraising efforts from activities on the night.
Dobbies’ CSR and community communications executive, Chloë Bell, has been working closely with Teenage Cancer Trust to raise awareness of the important work that the charity carries out.
She said: “Our late-night shopping event in the Morpeth and Ponteland stores on Thursday, November 30 from 5pm to 9pm is a great chance to gather the family, get into the festive spirit and support a charity that’s making such a difference to teenagers and young adults.”