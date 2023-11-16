A garden centre chain is spreading festive cheer by announcing the return of its popular Santa Paws experience.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pup parents will once again have the chance to bring their dog along to Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores to meet Mr Claus and take a photo, before receiving a special pet-friendly toy to take home and open on Christmas Day.

There is also the opportunity to have a professional photo taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa Paws will be taking place from Saturday, December 2 until Saturday, December 23 on selected days and is priced at £6.99 per dog. Attendees can save money by pre-booking photography.

Most Popular

Dobbies Christmas 2023. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

If families want to get everyone involved, the Santa’s Grotto experience can be booked for kids, priced at £11.99 per child, with the opportunity to select a toy for the child.

People are encouraged to book in advance to avoid disappointment via www.dobbies.com/events

They can also go to the same website to get tickets for the Christmas Shopping Night fundraiser in the two stores on November 30. Tickets, priced at £1, are also available in the stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Teenage Cancer Trust, alongside additional fundraising efforts from activities on the night.

Dobbies’ CSR and community communications executive, Chloë Bell, has been working closely with Teenage Cancer Trust to raise awareness of the important work that the charity carries out.