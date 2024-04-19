Results for this year's Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering competitions
GROUP A: ART AND CRAFT
A1 Art (Lynda Swift Trophy): Ray Quickfall (Whickham); A2 Junior Art: Grace Ridgley (Morpeth); A4a Photo Prints: Glyn Trueman (Morpeth); A4b Enhanced Photo Prints: Susan Dawson (Morpeth); A6 Exotic T-Shirt Photo: Richard Stewart (Morpeth) in Guinea; A31 Patchwork: Heather Smith (Morpeth); A33 Cross-Stitch: Lynden Jobson (Ashington); A35 Needlework: Heather Smith; A37 Wool Crochet: Dorothy Bradburn (Morpeth); A40 Hand Knitting: Lynden Jobson (Ashington); A42 Soft Toy: Meg Wilson (York); A53 Yarn Rug: Sheila Wilson (Blyth); A54 Proggy Cloth Rug: Sheila Wilson (Blyth); A59 Miscellaneous Craft: Carmel Copeland (Morpeth); A61 Dyed Pace Egg: Brenda Shotton (Morpeth); A63 Disabled Persons’ Craft: Susan Hine (Morpeth); A65 Junior Group Craft: 1st Swarland Rainbows, Brownies & Guides; A66 Wyn Bibby Ingenuity Award: Carmel Copeland (Morpeth); A70 Shop Window: The Chantry; A72 Group Costumes: The Chantry Ladies; A73a Cushie Butterfield Costume: Beverley from Time Bandits; A73b Cuddy Butterfield Costume: Peter Hawkey (Fraserburgh).
GROUP B: WRITING AND COMPOSING
B1 Song Writing: Graham Bell (Brindlewood, Cheshire) “Ghosts of Northumberland”; B2a Melody: Geoff Wright (Doncaster) “The Berwick Bells”; B2b Composing Excellence: 1= Andrew Burn (Cambridge) and Geoff Wright; B3a Novice Northumbrian Verse: Artie Fisher-Lintell (Silicon Valley) “Morpeth”; B3b Open Northumbrian Verse: Craig Hunn (Durham) “A Wanderin’ Lass”; B5 Northumbrian Prose: John Robertson (Ashington) “Wor Coal Fire”; B8 Short Story: Brian Dawson (Blyth) “Tha’s Bin a Morda”; B16 English Verse: Christine Lowes (Corbridge) “Hadrian’s Wall in Winter”.
GROUP C: PERFORMING
C3 Unaccompanied Song: Graham Bell (Brindlewood, Cheshire); C4 Accompanied Song: Tom Browne (Oswestry); C5 Traditional Ballad: Pat Oldale (Eyemouth); C6 Folk Group: Hexham Village Band (Hexham); C7b Country Dance Band: Whinberry (Haydon Bridge); C9a Novice Fiddle: Jane Norris (Hexham); C9B Intermediate Fiddle: Gesine Strietzel (Norden, Germany); C9c Open Fiddle: Matt Hardy (Seaton Sluice); C10a Novice Smallpipes: Jonathan Pearson (Mexborough); C10B Intermediate Smallpipes: Jonathan Pearson; C10c Open Smallpipes: Alex Barrass (Stocksfield); C11 Miscellaneous Instrument Solo: Ruth Harvey (North Shields); C12 Instruments Duet: Christine and Mike Carney (Sheffield); C14 Border Pipes: David Faulkner (Moretonhampstead, Devon); C18 Northumbrian Speech: Eileen Beers (Morpeth); C22 Storytelling: John Robertson (Ashington); C26 Hoafy Trophy: Graham Bell; C26 Emily Inspires! Singing Trophy: Ruth Harvey (North Shields).
Organisers are still in need of funding to cover costs and for future Gatherings. Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/f/morpeth-northumbrian-gathering