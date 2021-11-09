Remembrance commemorations planned across north Northumberland

Remembrance in Alnwick, 2019.

Here are some of the memorial events which are being staged in north Northumberland.

ALNMOUTH

Service at the war memorial at 11am. There will be a formal road closure in place with the war memorial roundabout closed from 10.30am to 11.30am.

ALNWICK

Remembrance service for invited guests at St Paul’s Church, Percy Street, 2.30pm. At about 3.20pm, the parade will march to the war memorial via Green Batt, Hotspur Street and Bondgate Without for a ceremony, which will include prayers, laying of wreaths and The Last Post.

ANCROFT

Service at 9.15am.

BAMBURGH

Service of Remembrance at the war memorial at 11am.

BEADNELL

Remembrance service at the war memorial at 9am.

BELFORD

Service of Remembrance at the war memorial on West Street from 10.45am.

BERWICK

A service will be held in Berwick Parish Church at 9.45am with numbers restricted. Afterwards, a parade led by Berwick Pipe Band will move on to the Castlegate war memorial for a two minute silence at 11am. There will also be services at Tweedmouth war memorial at 12.15pm and Spittal war memorial at 12.45pm.

CORNHILL

Service from 10.30am at the war memorial.

EAST ORD

Service of Remembrance at the war memorial at 1.30pm.

FORD

Remembrance service at the war memorial from 10.45am.

HOLY ISLAND

Service in church at 10.45am followed by a procession and service at the war memorial on the Heugh.

LOWICK

Service at the war memorial at 2pm.

MORPETH

Parade will leave the Town Hall at 10.35am and march to the Cenotaph for a service at 10.55am, with The Last Post, wreath laying and prayers.

NORHAM

Service at 10am.

SCREMERSTON

Service at the war memorial at 10.55am.

SEAHOUSES

Service at the war memorial at 2.15pm with wreath laying, reading of names and The Last Post.

WOOLER

Church service at St Mary’s at 2pm followed by a short service and wreath laying at the war memorial directly afterwards.

