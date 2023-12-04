Reindeer to bring some Christmas magic to Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth
Morpeth residents and visitors to the town are welcome to come along to meet Santa’s furry friends at the shopping centre on Sunday (December 10) between 10am and 4pm.
The reindeer visit is just one part of a festive fun-packed weekend. The popular Alnwick All Stars will be in full voice on Sunday from 11am.
And on Saturday (December 9), shoppers are invited to gather around the Christmas tree for a good old singalong as part of the popular Carol’oke event from 3pm.
People are invited to join in and sing a selection of carols and festive songs. Song sheets will also be given out to help keep in tune.
Barluga will also be opening up an outdoor bar and serving up mulled wine to help participants get into the Christmas spirit.
Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We are thrilled to have the reindeer back at the centre and am sure everyone who comes along will enjoy meeting them.
“And if you fancy a sing song, don’t forget to take part in our Carol’oke event.”
The centre’s popular Sandersons Department Store will be hosting a special ‘Christmas Sparkle’ evening on Thursday (December 7) from 6pm to 8pm.
Guests can enjoy one-to-one fashion advice, a gift wrapping service, personalised engraving service, exclusive discounts, live music and goodie bags.
In addition, the Sing Northumberland choir will take centre stage on Wednesday, December 13, from 11am.
To see the full Christmas events calendar at Sanderson Arcade, go to www.sandersonarcade.co.uk/events