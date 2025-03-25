Refreshed photography exhibition at Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council's office
It has been on view to the public at the council’s Marygate walk-in office since last May and will continue for a further two years.
The exhibition has been funded by the council and the club is delighted to have this opportunity to use the space, bringing the art of photography to a wider audience.
A spokesperson for the club said: “We have just changed all the images of Berwick to also include places and wildlife from further afield in our beautiful North East.
“We are proud to exhibit a wide variety of photographs taken by our members. This exhibition is free to enjoy and we hope that residents and visitors will find it interesting and inspiring.”
Opening hours are those of the council’s office: Tuesday to Thursday 10am to noon and also 2pm to 4pm.
