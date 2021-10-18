The Alnwick Garden.

From November 1 to April 1, the doors will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the day to allow the gardening and maintenance teams to get the garden in tip-top shape for the 2022 visitor season.

Mark Brassell, Garden director, said “2021 has been a long, busy and extremely successful year for us.

"We welcomed a record-breaking amount of visitors through the doors and The Poison Garden had its busiest month ever in August, welcoming over 30,000 people through its gates.

"The sheer volume of visitors has meant that the teams who make such an excellent job of its upkeep have been firefighting to keep on top of everything.

"As such, we have taken the decision to close for two days each week running up to and out of January, during which time we are always closed for essential maintenance anyway.

“This will not only allow our teams to take a proactive approach to maintaining The Garden but will also ensure that we are adhering to our environmental pledge by turning off lights, water features and cookers and thus saving considering energy output.

"Our community and education programmes such as the drop-in will continue. The Treehouse Restaurant’s opening times remain unaffected.”

The Alnwick Garden is a charitable trust, ploughing all profits from tourism back into the upkeep of The Garden and its charitable programmes which provide support and education from Roots and Shoots (educating school age children) right through to the Elderberries.

Daniel Russell, head of commercial operations, said: “By closing for these two days each week, it means that when our Christmas events start, The Garden will be looking amazing, and the staff will all be well rested and ready to welcome you.

"We all agree that it’s been a busy summer for staycationers throughout the UK and our team have worked tirelessly to ensure that the site has been kept in excellent condition and all of our visitors have had a fantastic visit. These closures will allow us all to recharge the batteries before Christmas.”

For a full list of opening hours, please visit www.alnwickgarden.com