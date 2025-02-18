Record breaking 458 artworks submitted for Northumberland Open Exhibition at Woodhorn Museum

By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:40 BST
More than 197 amateur and professional artists from across Northumberland and the North East submitted a record breaking 458 artworks for consideration in this year’s Northumberland Open Exhibition at Woodhorn Museum.

A total of 379 artworks have been selected to feature in the final exhibition, which opens to the public on Saturday, February 22.

The largest of its type in the region, it celebrates the talents of painters, sculptures, glassmakers and artists of all mediums from across the North East.

Every year, a selection panel – which comprises of artists and curators – choose an overall winner and a series of highly commended artworks.

A total of 379 artworks have been selected for this year’s Northumberland Open Exhibition.

This year, the overall winner of the 2025 Northumberland Open Exhibition is Robert Newton from Rowlands Gill with his painting, English Pastoral.

The artists whose work was highly commended by the selection panel are as follows: Nasim Akhtar (Dawn Consolation), Geoffrey Bradford (Excavation), Lucy Waters (Reminded Constantly of Being an Outsider), and Michelle Wood (The Lost Pressings).

Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to vote for their favourite work.

Liz Ritson, director of programmes and engagement at Woodhorn Museum, said: “For many artists, the Open Exhibition will be the first time they’ve presented their work in a professional gallery setting. It’s an opportunity to showcase their work alongside their peers and reach an audience of thousands.

“Many of the works featured in the Northumberland Open Exhibition will available to buy, so it’s also a chance for visitors to the gallery to leave with a unique piece of art.”

The exhibition runs until June 1. For more information, go to www.museumsnorthumberland.org.uk

