Having opened earlier this year with a popular programme of planetarium shows, the team at The Twice Brewed’s latest attraction are now welcoming guests to enjoy some real-time stargazing – even when it’s light outside.

Situated in the heart of Northumberland Dark Skies Park, the outdoor stargazing sessions at the pub, which is located on the one of the most dramatic stretches of Hadrian’s Wall near Sycamore Gap, naturally need to be later in the evening during the summer months.

But late nights and young children rarely go hand in hand – meaning some families are missing out on the opportunity to explore the universe.

Virtual Stargazing in The Twice Brewed's planetarium.

Resident stargazer at The Twice Brewed, Wil Cheung, said: “When the nights are lighter for longer, families often struggle to stargaze because younger children aren’t able to stay awake late enough for the skies to get dark.

“Now we have the planetarium, as well as our busy programme of outdoor events, we’re also able to offer virtual stargazing, which allows people to enjoy the wonders of the night sky before the dark skies draw in.”

The planetarium’s virtual stargazing sessions, which last around one hour, offer interactive and educational experience for both astronomy enthusiasts and novices alike.

Visitors can navigate the night sky in real-time, zooming in on specific objects, and uncovering hidden details about the cosmos thanks to Wil and his team’s expert knowledge.