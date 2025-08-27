Berwick and District Camera Club will be holding its annual exhibition over the weekend of September 13 and 14 at St Aidan’s Hall on Church Street.

It will be open from 10am to 4pm on the Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free and visitors will be able to enjoy a tea or coffee and home-made cakes, as well as viewing more than 100 photographs taken by local photographers.

All prints are for sale in aid of the club. In addition to the print exhibition, there is an audio-visual presentation that follows this year’s Heritage Open Days theme by showcasing Berwick’s huge variety of architecture – old and new.

Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to cast their vote to choose their favourite photograph from all those on display.

The camera club meets on Tuesday evenings at 7.30pm in the Village Hall at East Ord and new members are always welcome.

Details of the programme are available online at www.berwickcameraclub.co.uk