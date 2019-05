A charity quiz night in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society and The Grange Residents’ Fund (Rennington) is being held.

The Grange care home in Rennington specialises in dementia care.

The quiz will be held in Rennington Village Hall on Friday, at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Groups of up to six people can take part, with prizes for each round. Tea, coffee and cakes are available at a small extra charge. Everyone is welcome.