It begins with a Royal Proclamation in the Market Place at 9.55am. It will be similar to the one made on February 6, 1952, when Her Majesty ascended to the throne.

A programme of music has been lined up between 10am and 4pm, also in and around Market Place.

Alnwick Playhouse Band will kick off proceedings at 10am, followed by Autumnal Daze at 11am. Anthony Stringer is scheduled for 11.45am followed by the return of Autumnal Daze at 1.30pm.

Jubilee preparations in Alnwick. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

Wor Vera is lined up for 2.15pm and 3.45pm, with Anthony Stringer sandwiched between at 3pm.

Alnwick Market will also be on all day.

Alnwick Castle has a big screen in the Barneyside picnic area and it will be showing the Trooping of the Colour at Horse Guards Parade in London from 10am. There will also be carousel rides and face painting for the little ones. Free entry.

The Alnwick Garden is also getting in on the act with an event for young princes and princesses, a Right Royal Rendezvous, between 11am and 1pm. Free with garden entry ticket.

Cinema screenings are on offer at Alnwick Playhouse. At 10.30am, Watch With Mother – made in 1952 – is being shown. The nostalgia continues at 12.30pm with A Queen is Crowned, with footage of the coronation. They are being aired in partnership with Alnwick Town Council. Both are free.

A free vintage bus return service will be running from Aln Valley Railway to the Playhouse (Greenwell Road).

Lots of shops in the town have also put on fabulous window displays which are well worth a look.

In the evening, the focus is on Alnwick Castle again with the Duke of Northumberland set to light a beacon at 9.45pm to mark Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

The Duke’s Piper will also play ‘Diu Regnare’ a unique tune specially written for the occasion.