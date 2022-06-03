The fourth day of music in the Market Place, organised by Alnwick Town Council, starts at 10am.

Jonny Diggins leads the way, followed by the CCB Big Band at 10.45am, before Jonny returns to the stage at 11.30am.

The focus then moves to talented youngsters from Duchess’s Community High School’s. Its Big band are on at 12.30pm, with the ceilidh band at 1.15pm, choir at 2pm and rock at 2.45pm.

Jubilee celebrations in Alnwick.

Alnwick Playhouse Band will wrap up proceedings at 3.30pm.

Barneyside picnic area will be open to the public for free with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant being broadcast on the big screen.

Alnwick Market will also be back.