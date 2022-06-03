A highlight during the day will be the children’s jubilee parade between 11am and 12pm. Children will carry flags and banners through the town centre, starting at St Paul’s Primary School to the Barbican at Alnwick Castle and ending at The Alnwick Garden.

The Barneyside picnic area at Alnwick Castle will again be free to enter between 10am and 4pm with jubilee broadcasts on the big screen.

Activities at The Alnwick Garden following the parade include a corgi trail for children organised by students from Duchess’s Community High School, performances from RAF Boulmer’s Military Wives Choir and Alnwick Round Table’s jubilee carnival.

Jubilee celebrations in Alnwick.

In the evening, tickets are required for Barneyside picnic area for a big screening of the Platinum Party at the Palace. People are welcome to bring picnics although food and drink will be available. Tickets via the Alnwick Castle website. Gates open at 6pm with the screening expected from 8pm.

Between 10am and 4.15pm there is music in the Market Place.

The Bloomfield Duo will start proceedings followed by Abby Camsell at 10.45am, Eliza Soul at 11.30am and Holly Christlow at 12.15pm.

Eliza Soul return for a second stint at 12.45pm followed by Bloomfield Dup at 1.30pm, Holly Christlow at 2.15pm and Abby Camsell at 2.45pm. Lionheart Radio have a slot at 3.30pm.

Alnwick Youth Theatre are working on ‘The Queen’s Handbag. Rehearsals will be held in the studio space at Alnwick Playhouse from 10am to 12pm followed by a performance from 12pm to 12.30pm with the audience invited to pay what they decide. The sessions are aimed at 5-11-year-olds and cost £5.

Alnwick Youth Hostel on Green Batt has a pop-up cafe between 10am and 2pm with a selection of tasty treats and refreshments on offer.

Alnwick Playhouse is showing Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts at 1.30pm. In the studio space at 2.30pm, Dansformation explore what it would be like to be Queen for a day.

It is hosting a celebratory evening from 7.30pm with a meal followed by a performance from The Playhouse Concert Band and Community Choir. Contact the playhouse for tickets.

Around 20 classic TVR cars will arrive at The Alnwick Garden around 12.30pm and head through the town centre at 3.30pm.

Alnwick Market will also be on all day.

Lots of shops in the town have also put on fabulous window displays which are well worth a look.