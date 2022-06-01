Alnwick Town Council’s jubilee concert is back in the Market Place between 9.15am and 4.15pm.

Jordan Turner kicks off proceedings followed by Holly Christlow at 10am, Tom Wylie at 10.30am, Vicky Sandison at 11am and Aaron Bayley at 11.30am.

Into the afternoon, The Bluebirds are scheduled for 12pm followed by Jordan Turner at 12.45pm, Holly Christlow at 1.30pm, Tom Wylie at 2pm, Vicky Sandison at 2.30pm and Aaron Bayley at 3pm before The Bluebirds round off proceedings with another stint at 3.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jubilee celebrations in Alnwick.

Alnwick Market will also be on all day.

Lots of shops in the town have also put on fabulous window displays which are well worth a look.

A free vintage bus return service will be running from Aln Valley Railway to the Playhouse (Greenwell Road).

Alnwick Youth Theatre are working on ‘The Queen’s Handbag. Rehearsals will be held in the studio space at Alnwick Playhouse from 10am to 12pm followed by a performance from 12pm to 12.30pm with the audience invited to pay what they decide. The sessions are aimed at 5-11-year-olds and cost £5.

At St James Centre on Pottergate between 12pm and 5pm there will be two films playing on a loop. Elizabeth Express from British Transport Films is a nostalgic look at the halcyon days of steam, while Any Man’s Kingdom gives a priceless record of rural life in Northumberland in 1953.