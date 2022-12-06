After The Deluge suggests the fragility and potential collapse of natural systems, their decay and renewal in the poignant form of a felled and broken tree – suspended by filaments and animated by projected images.

It will be presented by Bridge Street Gallery in ‘The Boat Shed, beside the Old Lifeboat House, Quayside’, on December 10 and 11 and December 17 and 18 between 11am and 4pm.

The material for the installation has been collected along the shores of the Tweed estuary, linking the work to the locality.

The Boat Shed has been depicted in paintings of the 1780s and was used between 1901 and 1979 by Berwick Salmon Fisheries Co Ltd.

Jim Grant is now based partly in Berwick and partly in YorkshireYorkshire. His work – often using upcycled materials, often locally sourced and both natural and man-made – is usually site-specific, with a social and environmental conscience.

The music was written and produced by sound artist Ben to enhance the exhibition experience with a mixture of field recordings, acoustic and electronic instruments.

Images created by Phil Dobson, who has exhibited in the UK and abroad, have most recently become endlessly varying floral forms, suggesting evolutionary processes.

The three men said: “The installation is partly a proposition of a future when nature is being relived through incomplete memory or data.