Public invited to celebrate the launch of Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival’s new commission
I've been trying to reach you by Anna Chapman Parker and Lyndsay Mann is the festival’s first Vertical Screen Commission and an opening drinks event will take place on Saturday, July 19 from 4.30pm to 6pm.
This new moving image work, presented in the pervasive smartphone aspect ratio, asks what it means to observe the street within the glassy space of a messaging app.
In a context of fleeting and fragmentary attention, the film invites an intimate cinematic encounter conducted through reflected glances and pinged texts.
A hybrid text exchange sampled from AI-generated image descriptions, performance scripts and Virginia Woolf’s Orlando plays with the poetics of passing by – offering moments that slip between reflection and interruption, dialogue and disconnect.
People can drop by and see the commission through the venue window until August 30.
July 19, from noon, will also be the last chance to see Endless Love Tapes by Wendy Clarke and Kim Coleman. This collection of more than 2,500 three-minute videos of people discussing what love means to them now features contributions recorded at the 20th Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival, which took place earlier this year.
An extended cut of the Love Tapes filmed in Berwick will be screened during the opening drinks event.
