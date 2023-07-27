News you can trust since 1854
Proud owners of cars over 100 years-old are encouraging visitors to take a look

The Veteran Car Club GB North East section will be visiting Chillingham Castle, for a family friendly social event, and encourage anyone interested in cars to have a look and ask questions.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read

The club encourages the use, restoration, preservation, and maintenance of Veteran and Edwardian vehicles, which are classed as a vehicle built up to and including December 1904, or a vehicle built from 1905 up to and including December 1919, respectively.

They have assured that they are open to all, and said: “You don't have to own a car to join and help on events, come along and view early motoring's great feats of engineering, you don't often get the chance to get up close to vehicles from the advent of the motor car, all are well over 100 years old.

"We all like talking about our vehicles so come and have a look at them while you can.”

They will be visiting on Wednesday, August 2 for a coffee stop arriving at 10am.

