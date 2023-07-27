The club encourages the use, restoration, preservation, and maintenance of Veteran and Edwardian vehicles, which are classed as a vehicle built up to and including December 1904, or a vehicle built from 1905 up to and including December 1919, respectively.

They have assured that they are open to all, and said: “You don't have to own a car to join and help on events, come along and view early motoring's great feats of engineering, you don't often get the chance to get up close to vehicles from the advent of the motor car, all are well over 100 years old.

"We all like talking about our vehicles so come and have a look at them while you can.”