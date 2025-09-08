Residents and visitors are invited to embark on a county-wide journey through the built and cultural heritage of Northumberland this month with the return of Heritage Open Days.

With more than 170 events from September 12 to 21, this festival of history, architecture and community offers free-to-access experiences.

Berwick is among the towns with the most events. For example, families can channel their inner architects by constructing ‘mini-Berwick’ buildings out of Lego blocks or ‘junk’ (recycled materials) at drop-in sessions during opening hours at the town’s library.

In addition, Berwick Archives offers the opportunity to uncover local history via some of the 19th and 20th Century architectural plans that it holds.

Pictured in Berwick are Nathan Hood, Claire Beattie and Georgia Curry promoting Heritage Open Days.

At Woodhorn in the south east of the county, Northumberland Archives will be running its ‘escape room’ style activity where visitors can step into a repurposed van to solve puzzles that unlock archival secrets via an interactive heritage experience.

Alnwick celebrates its hidden treasures with tales of lost pubs, the restoration of significant homes and gardens and an exhibition on ‘Prefab homes in Augur Place’ at Northumberland Hall.

Visitors can also take tours of churches and civic buildings, such as St Michael’s Church with its ancient graffiti and Bailiffgate Museum, the former ‘House of Correction’ and courthouse.

At Heatherslaw Corn Mill, the 19th Century flour mill comes back to life as the waterwheel and machinery operate just as they did a century ago.

Seahouses Masonic Hall.

While in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, the RNLI station opens its doors to reveal fables of maritime rescue and coastal heritage combining history and heroism in equal measure.

Coun Wendy Pattison, Northumberland County Council cabinet member and portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “This programme is a celebration of heritage that spans geography and engages all ages.

“Each event underscores the power of heritage to unite communities, spark curiosity and reveal the extraordinary history of our region – much of which is hidden in plain sight.”

In addition, for the first time in its 95-year history on Saturday, September 20 from 10am to 4pm, Seahouses Masonic Lodge is opening the Masonic Temple and Hall to the public as part of a combined Heritage Open Days and local charities day – the charities will have stalls. You can find directions to the hall at www.seahousesmasoniclodge.com

For full details and timings, go to www.heritageopendays.org.uk