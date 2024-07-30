Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Powburn Show is getting ready to kick off the 2024 summer show season in Northumberland with an array of events to look forward to.

The children’s school holidays herald the start of village shows, which for many families are a summer tradition. Start of the season is the Powburn Show, which takes place on Saturday, August 3.

The show’s timetable consists of exciting sports and horticultural competitions for all to enjoy, as well as trade stands and a car boot sale throughout the day for a chance to spot yourself a bargain.

With the weather looking promising for that weekend, forecasting temperatures reaching 20°, there will be something for everyone, including an archery display and competition from 10am, hill racing, pony sports and sheep class judging from 11am, the terrier show, children’s sports, welly hoying and fun dog show from 1pm, the Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling matches take place from 2.15pm and offer the chance for competitors to win up to £80, and finally the terrier racing at 3pm.

Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling at last year's Powburn Show. Picture: Len Smith Photography

The show field opens for exhibitors and trade stands at 7.30am and the secretary’s caravan will open for the industrial, flowers and vegetables classes at 8am. Judging for these classes will commence at 11am.

To finish the day off, all prizes will be given at 4.30pm.

So get checking on the garden produce and practising your dog tricks and welly hoying skills to prepare for the first show of the season.