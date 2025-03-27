Popular Paxton House venue set for start of its 2025 season
New additions include the Fairy Tale Trail. Explore the grounds and gardens whilst solving the clues and locating the missing items, featuring well known characters from the famous Brothers Grimm stories.
Pre-booking is not required, trail sheets are £4 each and collectable from the gift shop. Dogs on leads are most welcome. Please remember a pen or pencil.
A volunteers open day is being held by the Paxton House Trust on Wednesday, April 2 in the Hayloft Gallery from 10am.
Volunteer positions available include gardeners, water wheel, archives and boat crew.
Current staff and volunteers from each team will be on hand to answer questions and show people around. Light refreshments will be provided.
