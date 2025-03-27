Paxton House near Berwick is getting ready for the start of its 2025 season as from this Saturday (March 29) it will be open seven days per week between 10am and 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New additions include the Fairy Tale Trail. Explore the grounds and gardens whilst solving the clues and locating the missing items, featuring well known characters from the famous Brothers Grimm stories.

Pre-booking is not required, trail sheets are £4 each and collectable from the gift shop. Dogs on leads are most welcome. Please remember a pen or pencil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A volunteers open day is being held by the Paxton House Trust on Wednesday, April 2 in the Hayloft Gallery from 10am.

An aerial photograph of Paxton House.

Volunteer positions available include gardeners, water wheel, archives and boat crew.

Current staff and volunteers from each team will be on hand to answer questions and show people around. Light refreshments will be provided.