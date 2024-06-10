Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was cause for huge celebration as organisers toasted another very successful Ponteland Beer Festival this year.

Thousands of people, from the local community and beyond, basked in glorious sunshine to taste a wide selection of drinks, tuck into some tasty street food and be treated to a great musical line-up.

In another record-breaking event on May 31 and June 1, the 10th annual Ponteland Beer Festival saw revellers travel from far and wide to soak up the atmosphere and the sunshine, supporting the local community.

This year’s event took place again on the Ponteland Rugby Club main rugby field, at the Ponteland Leisure Centre complex. There were three marquees and an extensive open seating area catering for festival goers.

Event organiser Richard Moller said: “We would like to say a huge thank you for the fantastic support we received from the local community to ensure the festival was yet another amazing success.

“We’re amazed, every year, by how so many come together from Ponteland Rugby Club, sponsors, local businesses, the incredible army of volunteers and helpers and, of course, the many thousands who come along and add to the spirit of the whole event.

“We also offer a huge thank you to Ponteland Cricket Club – without their collaboration and support, the festival would not be the success it has been.

“We’re delighted that the sunshine came out for the event as well, which helped create a great atmosphere.