Entry is free to this one-day event, which will run from 10am to 4.30pm. It will feature recent work by the group, with a wide variety of paintings available to purchase.

Berwick Art Group was founded in 1948 and in its early days featured a large membership of more than 150 people. The current membership is between 20 and 30 people.

The group meets fortnightly in St Aidan’s Hall, where members enjoy a mixture of themed painting sessions and tutorials from visiting artists. A recent innovation has been to hold outdoor sessions.

The wide variety of paintings at the exhibition will include this piece by Judith Warren.

