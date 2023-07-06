News you can trust since 1854
Plenty to see at Berwick Art Group's summer exhibition

The Berwick Art Group will be holding an exhibition of paintings on Saturday, July 22 in The Baptist Church, Golden Square.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 18:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 18:26 BST

Entry is free to this one-day event, which will run from 10am to 4.30pm. It will feature recent work by the group, with a wide variety of paintings available to purchase.

Berwick Art Group was founded in 1948 and in its early days featured a large membership of more than 150 people. The current membership is between 20 and 30 people.

The group meets fortnightly in St Aidan’s Hall, where members enjoy a mixture of themed painting sessions and tutorials from visiting artists. A recent innovation has been to hold outdoor sessions.

The wide variety of paintings at the exhibition will include this piece by Judith Warren.The wide variety of paintings at the exhibition will include this piece by Judith Warren.
    Anyone interested in joining this friendly society should call Dorothy Slater on 07740 642889 – ability is no bar to participating.