An eye-catching attraction at Morpeth Town Hall forms part of the offering in the town for this year’s Heritage Open Days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morpeth Antiquarian Society history exhibition in the Corn Exchange on Friday, September 13 (10am to 5pm) and Saturday, September 14 (9am to 4pm) is called Morpeth’s Woollen Worthies.

It is based on the hand-knitted figures of notable Morpeth characters by Joan Howard. A book stall and refreshments will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On September 13 from 2pm to 4pm, the Town Hall Mayor’s Parlour and Council Chamber will be open to the public for viewing the Town Treasures – with the Mayor and other councillors in attendance as guides.

Morpeth’s Woollen Worthies is based on the hand-knitted figures of notable Morpeth characters by Joan Howard.

Tours of various Morpeth churches are available over the next few days, as well as other notable town buildings.

Pre-booking is not required for most attractions, but pre-booking is required for the free historical walking tour of Morpeth organised by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust.

Taking place twice on Sunday, September 15, explore the historic market town with James Boyd who will share his knowledge of the history of Morpeth – including its significant buildings and notable people. Call 01670 503866 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information is available by searching for Morpeth events at www.heritageopendays.org.uk

This section also includes ‘Cresswell Battles for Britain’ on September 15 and the accompanying information provided by the Cresswell Pele Tower CIO includes the following: “Join us in discovering the many roles played by ordinary people during wartime, those ‘ordinary heroes’ of the Home Front, and learn about our home-grown Hero, who played a key part in cracking the German Code.”