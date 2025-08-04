Now in its 19th year, the 2025 edition of the Berwick Food and Beer Festival is once again set to be a fantastic weekend of community, food and drink.

Organised by Berwick Slow Food, it will be held on The Parade car park and green space outside of Berwick Barracks between Friday, August 15 and Sunday, August 17.

Posts about what to expect over the three days have and will be added to the Berwick Slow Food Facebook page.

A recent post about the Demo Kitchen revealed that there will be sessions in relation to sweet treats and cocktails, and there will be a talk about the significance of fava beans in the food supply and climate change.

Visitors at the Berwick Food and Beer Festival 2024.

Speaking to the Berwick Advertiser, festival director Millie McRobbie said: “We will open at 4pm on the Friday with an opening night of bars and street food.

“There will be live music in the bar marquee and live comedy by Damp Knight in The Straw Yard, a new venue for the festival this year.

“Then the festival will be in full swing on the Saturday and Sunday with our Artisan Market running from 10am to 5pm and the bar and street food area from 12pm.

“There’s plenty of stalls to enjoy, free family activities and educational demonstrations in the Parish Centre – including cocktails and a chocolate workshop.”

There is no need to pre-book tickets, just pay on the gate. Children under 12 go free with a paying adult.

For more information about the festival, go to www.berwickfoodandbeerfestival.co.uk