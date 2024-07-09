Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fun-filled afternoon is promised for all the family to enjoy at this year’s Picnic in the Park in Morpeth.

Organised again by Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT), the 2024 event will take place in Carlisle Park on Sunday, July 14 from noon to 4pm.

On the entertainment bill this year will be the KEVI Steel Pans band, magician Graham Shaw, children’s activities, a puppet show and finger puppet-making sessions with Barnabas Safe & Sound.

In addition, there will be face painting, countryside specials, art projects, Morpeth Churches Together serving up barbecue free treats for hungry picnickers and much more.

A youngster learns the art of mat making at the Woodhorn Matters stall at last year's Picnic in the Park.

There will also be a range of stalls manned by a number of local organisations and groups.

This year, a theme of the event will be the marking of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings by Allied troops on the beaches of Normandy to signal the start of the push to free Europe from occupation.

Therefore, it will be appropriate that the picnic will be officially opened by Colonel Gordon Straughan – representing the North of England Reserve Forces and Cadets’ Association.

GMDT volunteer Karen Bower said the trust is looking forward to the event and she added: “Picnic in the Park has become something of a Morpeth tradition now, having being organised by Greater Morpeth Development Trust for so many years.