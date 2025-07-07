Plenty to enjoy at family fun day in Morpeth's Carlisle Park
As always, the invitation is being extended by Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT) – which has been organising the free family fun day out for well over a decade – in the town’s Carlisle Park.
Sunday, July 13 is the date of this year’s event, which will run from noon until 4pm with a guarantee of something to keep all the family entertained.
On a packed afternoon in and around the park’s paddling pool, there will be children’s games, music from KEVI’s Steel Pans band, dancing, a magician, all manner of stalls, countryside special events, an art project, dancing, and, of course, a free barbecue to enjoy – plus much more.
Frank Rescigno, GMDT’s director of arts and culture, said: “Picnic in the Park is always a great way to start off the school summer holidays.
“The good thing is that it’s a weekend of fun and games for all the family and it is all free!
“Once again, we are indebted not just to our generous sponsors who enable us to stage the event, but also to our many volunteers who turn up on the day to help ensure everyone has a great time.
“So, why not come along and join in the fun at Morpeth’s Picnic in the Park.”
