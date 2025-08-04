Plenty to enjoy at Berwick RNLI's Lifeboat Fete Day
The Lifeboat Fete Day on Sunday, August 10 from noon to 4pm will include lifeboat displays, a funfair, live music, stalls and much more.
People are encouraged to come along and support the charity that saves lives at sea 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
It has been a busy summer so far for Berwick RNLI’s personnel. For example, a number of paddleboarders have been rescued by its crews – including two who were blown out to sea from Spittal Beach last month.
In addition, a person who had injured their ankle was rescued from the River Tweed near the Berwick Old Bridge on July 15.
The crew for this rescue consisted of Michael Avril as helmsman, Michael Percy and Corri Bettison out on his first rescue with the RNLI.
