By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 17:33 BST

The countdown is on for this year’s Morpeth Fair Day, which is set to once again attract thousands of people.

The ‘Brass Does Rock’ performances in Carlisle Park will return on Saturday, June 7, between 1pm and 4pm and the fun on Sunday, June 8 starts at 10am.

This includes the spectacular parade from noon, music and other entertainment, a funfair, stalls, a food court, games, a climbing wall and more. The event also supports a number of local charities by giving them stall space.

John Beynon, part of the Fair Day committee, said: “Everything seems to be all in place for another great weekend and the parade will be even bigger this year.

Thousands of residents and visitors flocked to the town centre to enjoy the Morpeth Fair Day fun. Picture taken in June 2024 by Anne Hopper.Thousands of residents and visitors flocked to the town centre to enjoy the Morpeth Fair Day fun. Picture taken in June 2024 by Anne Hopper.
Thousands of residents and visitors flocked to the town centre to enjoy the Morpeth Fair Day fun. Picture taken in June 2024 by Anne Hopper.

“This is one of the largest events in Northumberland and we’re expecting between 20,000 and 30,000 people to come to Morpeth as in previous years.

“There is so much going on. For example, at High Stanners we will have pony rides, a dog show, the display of classic vehicles and more – including the addition this year of live music in that location.

“The support from Northumberland County Council officers and staff has once again been amazing. They bend over backwards to help us and we couldn’t run the event without them.”

Morpeth Fair Day is supported by Vertu, Bella Boo's, Heighley Gate Garden Centre and the North East Combined Authority.

For more information, including details for the park and ride service running between County Hall and Morpeth Bus Station, go to the Morpeth Fair Day Facebook page.

